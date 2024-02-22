Cortez Harris reacts to Rutgers football offer – will four-star edge from Maryland visit this spring?

Cortez Harris was offered by Rutgers football this week, with the Scarlet Knights entering a recruitment that has attracted some of the top teams in college football.

A 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete, Harris is a defensive end from Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Maryland). He is a consensus four-star recruit.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 197 player in the nation. Harris has been offered by a number of Power Five programs including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Penn State and Temple with Rutgers now coming into the picture this week.

The offer this week from head coach Greg Schiano, Harris said, helped establish Rutgers in his recruitment.

“We have a good conversation, me and coach Schiano along with coach Camp (defensive ends coach Julian Campenni),” Harris told RutgersWire. “All talked about my interest, what I look for in a school what I want and what they want align perfectly so it was great vibes.”

While he is still continuing his relationship with Rutgers, Harris has formed a positive impression about Rutgers. So far, Harris said that Rutgers is checking off a lot of initial boxes in his recruitment.

“(A) Great school academically and for football, the Big Ten – a great conference for football,” Harris said. “The coaches seem like they care and have long resumes of being in the sport.”

As for a visit this spring, Harris said he will “definitely try to get up there.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire