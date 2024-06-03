Cortes returns to Rangers for second loan from Lens

Oscar Cortes has rejoined Rangers for a second loan spell from Lens, with the Scottish Premiership club having an obligation to buy the 20-year-old winger next summer.

The Colombian, who will then put pen to paper on a four-year contract through to 2029, initially arrived at Ibrox in February on a six-month loan with an option to buy.

But his season was cut short through injury later that month after playing just seven games for Philippe Clement's side.

Cortes, who has one cap for his country, told Rangers' website: "It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates.

"Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon."

Cortes came through the youth ranks with Millonarios in his homeland before joining Lens in the French top flight for a reported fee of £3.7m last July.

He only played four times for his new club before heading to Ibrox on loan and had scored once for the Glasgow side before picking up his injury against Kilmarnock.

Clement had, however, seen enough to want the winger back at the club and added: "He was a big asset to the squad when he came to the club and he showed the qualities that attracted him to us.

"Oscar suffered a setback, but he has worked tirelessly during his recovery and I am sure all of the fans are looking forward to seeing him again next season."

Rangers have already signed Jefte from Brazilian club Fluminese this summer, while fellow left-back Borna Barisic is exiting at the end of his contract along with midfielders John Lundstram and Ryan Jack, striker Kemar Roofe and goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.