Cortes can be 'an important player' for Rangers

A fully-fit Oscar Cortes is capable of being a key player for Rangers next season, according to director of recruitment Nils Koppen.

The Colombia international scored one goal in seven appearances for the Ibrox side last season, before his season was ended by injury.

He has now returned to Rangers for a second loan stint before the move will become permanent in the summer of 2025.

"Oscar’s Rangers career started brightly and he showed the technical ability, pace and goal threat he carries," Koppen said.

"He was unfortunate to miss the final few months of the campaign, but we believe he can be an important player for the team going forward.

"He has really loved being at the club and we feel he will get even better when he is fully fit again working under the manager and his coaching staff."