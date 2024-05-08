Cortes future to be decided - gossip

The future of on-loan Rangers winger Oscar Cortes' is set to be ironed out between parent club Lens and the Ibrox side in the coming days. (CanalRCN via Daily Record)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he wanted to bring Netherlands Under-21 left-back Ian Maatsen - poised to play in the Champions League final for Borussia Dortmund - to Rangers when he was manager. (Scottish Sun)

The agent of Australian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues has teased a potential move to Rangers amid speculation over a move to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Rangers are one of a number of top teams in Europe tracking Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng, 19. (Scottish Sun)

Former Ibrox winger Jamie Murphy cannot see John Lundstram staying at Rangers next season as the Englishman nears the end of his contract - with Ipswich Town and Trabzonspor linked with the midfielder. (Daily Record)

