Corteen-Coleman, 16, takes four wickets in four balls

Tilly Corteen-Coleman took only one wicket in her first two games in the competition [Getty Images]

Teenager Tilly Corteen-Coleman took four wickets with successive balls as South East Stars beat Northern Diamonds by six wickets in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The 16-year-old had Sterre Kalis caught off the final delivery of her third over and then removed Grace Hall, Katie Levick and Rachel Slater at the start of her last.

She finished with 5-19 as Diamonds were all out for 124 and Bryony Smith hit 57 not out off 41 balls as Stars reached 127-4 with four overs to spare.

Elsewhere, The Blaze beat Central Sparks for their fourth win in a row, while Western Storm registered their first victory of the tournament against Sunrisers.

At Chester-le-Street, Northern Diamonds - who had lost their three previous games - made a good start after choosing to bat first as Leah Dobson and Lauren Winfield-Hill launched their innings with a stand of 88.

But Winfield-Hill (30) played on as she tried to reverse sweep Dani Gregory and in the next over, Dobson, who had reached 50 off 42 balls, was bowled for 55 as she tried to slog Sophia Dunkley.

From 94-1, they lost their last eight wickets for 30 in the space of six overs.

Left-arm spinner Corteen-Coleman had Australian Erin Burns caught for one from her second delivery, and after Kalis was taken at backward point, she then ran through the tail.

Hall was stumped for a single, Levick hit a return catch to the youngster to give her a hat-trick and Slater was bowled to end the innings with three balls unused.

Dunkley was caught at mid-on off Slater for 25 early in the Stars reply, but skipper Smith reached 50 off 34 balls and hit a six and seven fours before Aylish Cranstone sealed their third win in four games with the winning boundary as they moved to the top of the table.

Bryce leads way in Blaze victory

The game at Trent Bridge pitted two in-form teams against each other, with Central Sparks one point clear of The Blaze, having played a game more.

England's Tammy Beaumont was caught off the third ball of the match after The Blaze were asked to bat first, but an excellent all-round performance from Kathryn Bryce ultimately proved decisive as she made 57 off 47 balls - her second half-century in a row - in the home side's 134-6 from their 20 overs.

Sparks were soon in trouble on 20-3 in reply and Bryce took 2-28 as they came up short on 124-7, despite Katie George's unbeaten 28, to lose by 10 runs.

Sophie Luff's 41 off 34 balls was the top score for Western Storm as they posted 134-8 against Sunrisers at Taunton.

Lauren Filer and Ellie Anderson quickly dismissed the Sunrisers openers and Sophia Smale weighed in with 3-15, including the wicket of Cordelia Griffith for 26, as they slumped to 59-6 in the 10th over.

Flo Miller made 28, but having been 94-6, the visitors were all out for 106 in 17.4 overs as Anderson claimed 4-9 and Filer 3-19.

Sunday fixtures (all times BST)

Northampton: Sunrisers v Northern Diamonds (11:30)

The Oval: South East Stars v Southern Vipers (13:30)

Old Trafford: Thunder v The Blaze (16:00)