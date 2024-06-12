CorSport: Zirkzee’s agent lowers commission demands – talks ongoing

The agent of Joshua Zirkzee has lowered his commission demands which makes a deal for the striker more plausible, but they are still higher than Milan are willing to pay.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News), Kia Joorabchian is now willing to accept a lower commission than the €15m that was initially demanded to facilitate the move.

Milan know that they can sign Zirkzee from Bologna by triggering his €40m release clause that will be active between July 1 and July 15, and they also know that the player himself is very keen to make the move on terms that Milan agree with.

The only problem is the agent’s commission, which has slowed the move down. The news that Milan are not fighting Arsenal and Manchester United for Zirkzee is very welcome, and that may be what has forced the agent to climb down slightly.

It is not clear to what level Joorabchian has dropped his request, but it is not below €10m which is what Milan have been demanding.

The feeling is that whilst this delay is not helpful for anyone, the deal will eventually go through on Milan’s terms given the will of the player to make the move happen.