CorSport: Why Milan believe Arsenal man could be ideal summer reinforcement

AC Milan are searching for a new defender ahead of the summer window opening and they believe Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior could be the right profile, a report claims.

Milan conceded 49 goals in the league last season and 69 goals across all competitions, which has led to a rather predictable inquest into the defensive department and also a lot of speculation about who could arrive.

Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews) has a segment dedicated to Milan’s pursuit of Kiwior this morning with the headline: ‘Milan, Kiwior is the solution for the defense’. Paulo Fonseca has asked for a reinforcement in defence, and the Pole ticks some boxes.

Why might he be the ideal man? Firstly, Milan have scouted him and admired him for some time given that he showed good signs as Spezia. His spell in Liguria also means that he already knows Serie A, and that would ease his adaptation.

The Poland international might also be a classic mercato opportunity because he is not finding much playing time at Arsenal (20 appearances in the last Premier League season, of which 11 were starts).

Moreover, Kiwior is currently involved in the European Championship and has so far played both of Poland’s matches against the Netherlands and Austria in full, which adds to the experience factor.

Finally, the Rossoneri like him because of his versatility, more specifically the fact that he can play as a centre-back on either side or as a left-back, given he is left-footed.