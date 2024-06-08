CorSport: ‘Super Reijnders’ never stops ahead of Euros with the Netherlands

Tijjani Reijnders was one of the best players for AC Milan this past season, impressing above all with his quality on the ball and work-rate. Indeed, the midfielder never stops and is now preparing for the Euros.

Milan signed Reijnders for around €20m plus bonuses last summer and although everyone could see the potential, few expected him to blossom so quickly. While he could have scored more goals, ending up at four, he definitely showcased his tactical awareness and passing ability.

As highlighted by Corriere dello Sport this morning (via MilanNews), Reijnders has no intention of slowing down despite a demanding season with Milan. Indeed, after starting 44 out of 50 appearances, he’s now preparing for the Euros with the Netherlands.

The Oranje will be up against Austria, France and Poland in the group, so it certainly won’t be an easy ride, but Reijnders is expected to play a key role. He has already shown his qualities with the national team after making his debut in September last year, but there is naturally more pressure now.

In any case, as the newspaper concludes, Reijnders doesn’t see this as a burden but rather an opportunity, even if he might be a bit tired once the tournament comes to an end.