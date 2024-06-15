CorSport: Santos’ name loses traction at Milan since Fonseca’s arrival

In recent months, AC Milan have been heavily interested in the prospect of signing Tiago Santos, but since Paulo Fonseca’s arrival, his name has fallen in favour around the club, a report has suggested.

Whilst a new right-back does not top the list of priorities for the club, it is a position that Milan will look to strengthen in the mercato, and several players have been linked with the role, most notably Tiago Santos.

The Portuguese full-back has been seen as the ideal candidate to be Davide Calabria’s understudy, given he is still young, and Calabria is not needing to be taken out of the side immediately. With this in mind, as we revealed on our substack earlier this season, Milan held talks with Lille and made a verbal offer.

However, as Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) writes, the youngster has fallen in favour since Paulo Fonseca arrived at the club, and other names are being preferred. Of course, a deal cannot be ruled out because Santos still presents a profile that can be utilised in the current situation.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that other candidates will be prioritised, with Emerson Royal and Matty Cash leading the race currently, and this is strengthened by the fact that Geoffrey Moncada travelled to London for talks with both.