CorSport: Race for Bundesliga sensation heats up – Milan want ‘preferential lane’

AC Milan have once again turned to Serhou Guirassy in their search for a new striker and they want to get ahead of the competition, according to a report.

Milan are continuing with their search to find their next starting striker and the first name on the list remains Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna, but alternatives could emerge as this morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) reports.

Milan would ‘like to open a preferential lane’ with Guirassy because he is the only target who is not involved in the Copa America or the European Championship and thus the deal could in theory be wrapped up without much delay.

The raduno is approaching given that there is just two weeks until training begins at Milanello under the orders of the new head coach Paulo Fonseca, and they want to give him as much time as possible with any new additions.

The Guinean striker is being strongly pursued by Borussia Dortmund after he scored three times against them last season and Sky Germany reported last night that they are confident they will close the deal, while Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the running.

The €17.5m release clause means his price tag is not an issue, but there are salary and commissions to take into consideration. In addition to that, Guirassy could do well and explode in Serie A but there are concerns that he has only had one high-level season.

If Albania were to exit the European Championships this evening the discussions for Armando Broja could reopen with Chelsea, while for Joshua Zirkzee – who is with the Netherlands – the risk of things dragging on is increasing.