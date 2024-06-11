CorSport: ‘Rabiot tempts Milan’ – Moncada pushing to steal Juventus midfielder

Adrien Rabiot is AC Milan’s latest idea for the midfield, according to a report, and even though he has high demands the management want to give it a try.

It was MilanNews who first reported yesterday afternoon that Milan had lodged an enquiry with Rabiot’s entourage, given that his contract with Juventus is expiring and there is the need to add another midfielder.

Now, Corriere dello Sport are also reporting the same, as their front page reads: ‘Rabiot tempts Milan. Juventus take a step back. The Frenchman available on a free and Cardinale makes an inquiry. The Rossoneri have a strict wage bill. Bonuses key to reaching the €7.5m required. Meeting with mum Veronique ready’.

According to the newspaper, despite the self-imposed constraints at Milan with regards to wages, Rabiot’s profile has long been liked and the chance to sign him without a transfer fee being involved has tempted them.

This time it was Geoffrey Moncada who moved on Rabiot because he ‘knows the characteristics of the Frenchman very well’ and considers him a perfect profile for the midfield. However, the salary issue remains.

After the first contacts between Moncada and the Juventus player’s management – led by his mother Veronique – a minimum wage demand of €7.5m net per season emerged, which is too high for Milan.

The Bianconeri have offered a three-year renewal at €7m net per season. The Rossoneri could use bonuses or offer a longer contract to try and get ahead of them, but Premier League clubs are keen too.