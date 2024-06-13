CorSport: Rabiot in, Bennacer out – Milan could make big changes in midfield

Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a surprise target for AC Milan and there could be a sale in the midfield department to make room for his possible arrival, a report claims.

It was MilanNews who first reported earlier in the week that Milan had lodged an enquiry with Rabiot’s entourage, given that his contract with Juventus is expiring and there is the need to add another midfielder.

Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) offers an update regarding Rabiot, claiming that the Frenchman ‘remains at the centre of Milan’s interest’ in view of the summer mercato which opens soon.

There are several things to like about Rabiot in the eyes of the management, such as the fact he would arrive on a free transfer, he is a quality player who can play multiple midfield roles and he has experience.

Who could make room for him in the squad? Ismael Bennacer, as per the newspaper. The Algerian may well be the one sacrificed to fuel the budget and simultaneously create the space to welcome Rabiot.

It will be easier to define the future of Bennacer in the next few weeks compared to other players because he does not feature in a major tournament this summer.