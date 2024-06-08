CorSport: PSG watching on as Milan sense discount for Monaco midfielder

Milan desperately need to reinforce the team with a defensive midfielder this summer and several targets have been mentioned lately. Their first choice, however, appears to be Youssouf Fofana even if there could be some competition.

The Rossoneri conceded way too many goals this past season and while the defenders were far from brilliant, they were left exposed too many times. To fix this problem, Paulo Fonseca has asked the management to sign a defensive midfielder for the upcoming season.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), Fofana is the primary target as he’s set to leave Monaco this summer, having decided not to renew his contract (expires in 2025). As such, Milan are also sensing a good discount and could close the deal at a mere €20m.

Having said that, Paris Saint-Germain are also watching on with great interest and could make a move for the 25-year-old. They could certainly offer a higher salary than Milan but as far as the projects go, the Rossoneri are in a pretty good situation.

In the meantime, Milan are focused on signing a striker and Joshua Zirkzee is the top target, with negotiations now at an advanced stage.