CorSport: Possession, balance and full-backs – three priorities for Fonseca’s Milan

AC Milan officially announced the hiring of Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach earlier in the month, and he will try to instil some key principles.

Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews) analyses what Paulo Fonseca’s Milan will be from a tactical point of view. Three aspects will be given priority: first of all, the Portuguese will focus a lot on ball possession which must not be sterile, but must be used to control the game and to score goals.

The second aspect concerns the defensive phase, in which the Rossoneri will have to have a more careful attitude than last season when they conceded 69 goals in total. Greater balance will also be needed to avoid leaving too much space for opponents on the counter-attack.

The last aspect on which Fonseca will work a lot is the full-backs: the Portuguese in fact wants two defenders who push up the flanks and will have to be very proactive going forward, which is perhaps why there are links with profiles like Emerson Royal.

In case you missed it, we provided a more detailed breakdown of Fonseca’s tactical ideas in a recent analysis, looking at how his teams play in and out of possession.