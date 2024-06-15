CorSport: ‘No discounts’ – Feyenoord refuse to shift on Wieffer price amid Milan interest

AC Milan have a heavy interest in Mats Wieffer, and a report from this morning has given an insight into how much it may cost them to bring the midfielder to the club.

It is a mercato of change for Milan. A new manager will lead the club for the first time in five seasons, but the biggest event is the mercato. Paulo Fonseca’s first summer is vital, of course, but given he will lead the recruitment of a new striker, central defender, and holding midfielder, the stakes could not be higher.

Issues about the Rossoneri’s midfield were evident last season, and throughout the year, there were prominent issues about balancing the trio. The composition was normally the same, but the roles differed, and even when new names entered the mix, there was not a clear trio.

So, a new midfielder will be added, and there is a profile in mind. A defensive-minded midfielder who has a strong physical profile whilst also being comfortable on the ball and able to transition the defence into the attacking phase of play. Mats Wieffer fits that mould.

As Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) reports, meetings will be held in the next few days, but there will be no discounts given by Feyenoord. This means they will stick to their evaluation of the player, and it will cost Milan €30 million if they want to bring him to Milanello.