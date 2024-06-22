CorSport: Newcastle show interest in Milan centre-back – the latest

AC Milan are expected to make some moves in the defensive department this summer and Fikayo Tomori is the subject of interest from the Premier League, a report claims.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan), at least two signings should arrive for the rearguard, namely a central defender and a right-back. Thus, there is a focus on adding rather than subtracting but big offers for certain players could well be evaluated too.

Newcastle United want to make an attempt to sign Tomori, but at the moment it seems unlikely that the Englishman will leave Milan and return to his home country.

The sale of one of the only fixed points of the defence would reshuffle all the strategies and hierarchies, when instead the management are looking for certainties.

No offers of any kind have arrived for Tomori at the moment, so it remains a mere admiration rather than a more concrete pursuit from Newcastle. The Magpies saw the former Chelsea man up close last season during the Champions League group stages.

A few days ago, the source that broke the Tomori-Newcastle story reported that the player is not keen on the idea of joining them either and instead wants to remain with the Rossoneri.