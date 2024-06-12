CorSport: Moncada holds meeting with mother of Juventus midfielder

Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada has held a meeting with the mother of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as she is also his agent.

As has been reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News), the Milan director has been exploring the possibility of bringing Rabiot to the club this summer with his future up in the air.

The Frenchman is out of contract with Juventus at the end of June and it is not yet clear whether he will be signing an extension with the Bianconeri or not.

As his agent, Rabiot’s mother has been seeing what other options may be out there for her son and she has been known to drive an incredibly hard bargain in the past.

There is an offer on the table from Juventus as he was a very important player for them last season, whilst Milan are merely keeping a close eye on the proceedings and ensuring they are in a position to act if an opportunistic move were on the cards.

Milan are trying to sign a genuine defensive midfielder this summer to offer the defence some extra protection, although Rabiot does not entirely fit into that category. Rabiot is going to be at Euro 2024 with France.