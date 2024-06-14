CorSport: Milan turn to Eredivisie again in pursuit of key midfield piece

AC Milan are looking to sign a defensive midfielder during the summer window and their eyes have been cast towards Mats Wieffer, a report claims.

According to this morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan), Joshua Zirkzee is not the only Dutch target that the Milan management have circled on their list because they are also looking to address the balance of the midfield department.

The paper writes that the 24-year-old is the ideal deeper-lying playmaker in a 4-3-3 given that is his natural position with Feyenoord. In the season that just finished he played 42 games for the Rotterdam club, with six goals and four assists to his name across all competitions.

Wieffer is now in competition with Youssouf Fofana of Monaco to fill that role in Paulo Fonseca’s system, one which will prioritise more balance between attack and defence. The proceeds from the sale of Charles De Ketelaere will help, given he will move permanently to Atalanta.

It would not be the first time that Milan have turned to the Eredivisie in pursuit of a midfielder to help plug a gap, given that last summer the Rossoneri signed Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar and he is already looking like a very successful signing.