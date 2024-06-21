CorSport: Milan make further contact for Wieffer and new name arises – the details

Although recruiting a new defensive midfielder is not the highest priority for AC Milan, it is still a vital position that needs to be welcomed to the club. Two names have been heavily linked with joining the Rossoneri; this morning, a new name has been under the limelight.

It is understood the majority of Milan’s budget will be allocated towards a new forward, or perhaps two. However, there is still a healthy budget to recruit in other areas.

There could be a further need for a player in this position also, given rumours about a potential departure for Ismael Bennacer are swirling once again. Regardless of his future, though, it cannot be denied that the Diavolo need a new profile within their midfield.

Whilst Tijjani Reijnders and Yacine Adli both were able to ‘do a shift’ in the position when asked last season – either as the base of a three or in a double pivot – it was clear that it took away from the duo’s best traits.

Therefore, to get the most out of these players, Milan must recruit, and this morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) has stated that three players are being considered. Youssouf Fofana still provides a great option, and the Rossoneri will attempt to lower Monaco’s demands for his departure.

Additionally, the Diavolo have had further contact with Feyenoord regarding a deal for Mats Wieffer, and whilst there have been ‘no steps made’, they have confirmed their interest. The big news, though, is that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being discussed as an option and a favourable one at that, given he is cheaper than both of the other discussed options – it would cost €20 million for a move.