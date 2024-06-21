CorSport: Milan aim to reduce Wieffer price after ‘new contact’ – the details

AC Milan are pursuing a deal for Mats Wieffer this summer, and a report has suggested that they have made ‘new contacts’ with Feyenoord this morning.

The summer mercato is vital for Milan, perhaps more than in recent seasons. Not only is there a need to make any alterations to the squad for the new manager, Paulo Fonseca, but there are also four areas requiring attention.

A striker joining the club will be the headline of the summer, and the budget will represent that, and a new central defender could demand a similar fee after reports suggest that Urbano Cairo has finalised Alessandro Buongiorno’s price amid the Rossoneri’s interest.

Following these two positions, a right-back and defensive midfielder will be the focus, and there are three names in contention for the latter. Reports from this morning suggested that Emile Hojbjerg is an emerging candidate alongside the frequently-linked Youssouf Fofana.

However, it is to be believed that Mats Wieffer is the top candidate for the role. The Dutchman would be at Euro 2024 but is currently injured, and this means there is no waiting period to begin discussions.

As Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) writes earlier today, there have been new contacts between Milan and Feyenoord, aiming to discuss the feasibility of a deal. Additionally, Milan are aiming to get the price lowered from the €25-30 million range currently suggested.