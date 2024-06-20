CorSport: Losing ground – Milan could lose battle for Plan A and B strikers

Ahead of the window, AC Milan have been focused on Joshua Zirkzee, but they have also taken an interest in other strikers, even before the commission issues arose. Today, they have been given another blow regarding their plan B, a report has stated.

Recruiting a striker is difficult, especially in a market as inflated as today’s, which is further worsened by the fact that many of Europe’s elite clubs have the same desire – buying a new striker.

For months, Milan have led the race for Zirkzee, but they have kept their options open in case the new manager preferred a different profile, or in case the deal was not right, for whatever reason that may be.

Earlier today, it was reported that Manchester United are ready to contest the Rossoneri and are preparing to trigger his release clause, given the issues that the club are having regarding Kia Joorabchian’s commission, other avenues could be explored.

The preferred other avenue is believed to be bringing Artem Dovbyk to the club. However, Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) have reported that this may be a challenge in itself, given Milan have also lost ground in the running for the Ukrainian striker, largely due to them pursuing Zirkzee so heavily.

There are two clubs ahead of Milan now in the race for Dovbyk, and those are Atletico Madrid – who may lose a striker themselves this summer – and Napoli – who are preparing for life without Victor Osimhen.