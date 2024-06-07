CorSport: De Ketelaere could return to Milan amid Atalanta’s doubts – the situation

Charles De Ketelaere could be an AC Milan player again this summer with Atalanta beginning to question whether they want to make the Belgian’s loan deal permanent.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Radio Rossonera), La Dea may not keep De Ketelaere which means Milan are set to miss out on a transfer fee that had been budgeted for.

The Belgian has spent the last season on loan at Atalanta and the Bergamaschi have until June 14 to decide whether they will exercise the option to keep him or not, which would mean paying Milan €23m and €3m in bonuses, on top of the €2m loan fee that has already been paid.

Considering how good De Ketelaere has been for Atalanta, it would be a shock if they did not sign him. As it turns out, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are having doubts over the agreed fee and the 10% Milan would be owed on any future sale.

As well as trying to renegotiate those figures, the club are wondering whether he is actually the right sporting fit for the next stage of this team under Gasperini.

If he does not sign, Milan will have to either find a role for him or seek a new transfer.