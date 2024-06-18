CorSport: Juventus enter the frame for Saelemaekers with Motta seeking a reunion

Juventus are contemplating a move for AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers this summer with the Belgian impressing Thiago Motta last season.

As has been reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News), the Bianconeri could take Saelemaekers off of Milan’s hands thanks to their new coach, Motta.

The Italian was the Bologna coach last season where Saelemaekers was on loan. Despite a good season, the change of coach meant that Bologna did not make the deal for the Belgian permanent.

Motta liked him, though, and he could now try to bring him to Juventus on a permanent deal. Saelemaekers is not part of Milan’s plans this season under Paulo Fonseca and they are keen to sell him.

Milan only want €11-12m for Saelemaekers this summer which Juventus could certainly afford. That being said, they are currently unwilling to offer more than €7-8m for the right winger.

If Juventus do reach a deal with Milan, it will prove that they are giving Motta some serious power over the transfers. There was no previous suggestion that Juventus had an interest in Saelemaekers, it is presumably coming directly from Motta who thinks he can be a good squad player for his first season in charge.