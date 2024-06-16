CorSport: Jovic agrees to renew Milan contract despite multiple offers – the latest

Luka Jovic is set to remain at AC Milan despite the rumours that surfaced in recent weeks, having now given his go-ahead for the renewal. According to a report, the striker was tempted by certain offers but ultimately decided to stay.

The Serbian striker arrived on deadline day last summer and although the expectations were low, it ended up being a positive season for him. After a slower finale to the campaign, he finished with nine goals and – unfortunately – only just missed out on double digits.

According to today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), seeing as the current deal will expire at the end of the month, several clubs made offers for Jovic. However, after careful consideration of his options, the striker has now given the go-ahead for the renewal with the Rossoneri.

It’s believed that it will be another one-year deal, which seemingly is the best solution for all parties involved. It remains to be seen if Milan consider the former Real Madrid man as the deputy striker or a third choice, but it seems likely that he will be the main deputy next season.

Milan have also been linked with Armando Broja of Chelsea, but the renewal with Jovic perhaps means such a move is unlikely.