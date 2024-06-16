CorSport: Guirassy option remains as Milan evaluate next move carefully

AC Milan’s striker pursuit has made the headlines in recent weeks and despite the advanced talks over Joshua Zirkzee, the Rossoneri are also keeping Serhou Guirassy in the loop. According to a report, an attempt cannot be ruled out.

Olivier Giroud has played his final game for Milan and as a result, a new starting striker is needed for the 2024-25 season. Zirkzee remains the primary target and negotiations are at an advanced stage, though with the agent commission left to solve.

According to today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, as cited by MilanNews, Milan don’t want to be caught off guard and are thus keeping several leads alive. Stuttgart’s Guirassy is one of them, coming off a really strong season and with a release clause of just €17.5m.

It’s an operation which, however, will involve a hefty salary for the player and a significant agent commission as well. It also remains to be seen if Milan are keen on signing two high-profile strikers this summer, but the reports of a renewal for Jovic suggest that only one will arrive.

The next few days will likely be decisive to understand the Zirkzee pursuit, given that Milan cannot afford to wait too long.