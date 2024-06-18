CorSport: Fonseca gives green light to Milan’s Leite pursuit

New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has endorsed the club’s pursuit of Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite and the move could now progress quickly.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News), the Portuguese coach would like to see his compatriot join the club and add some more quality depth to the defence and the Rossoneri will shortly act on their interest.

Milan will start negotiating with both the club and the player to get a move off of the ground, with Simon Kjaer’s departure opening up the space for a new defender.

The main strength of Leite is his height, as he is very adept at winning aerial duels. If he and Malick Thiaw were to play alongside each other, Milan would have serious presence in the box.

Whilst efforts will begin to make the move happen, the focus is still on signing Joshua Zirkzee before anyone else as he is the main target for the whole summer transfer window and there will be more competition from elsewhere.

Milan may offer €15m for Leite and see what the response is, but Bayer Leverkusen are in the frame which means the price may end up a little higher than that figure.