CorSport: Fluminense star joins list as Milan seek defensive midfielder – the candidates

Among the first objectives of Paulo Fonseca’s new Milan is to be able to build a more balanced team, especially from a defensive point of view given the amount of goals conceded last season.

As Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews) report this morning, Milan are looking for a defensive midfielder who can sit in front of the rearguard and act as a sort of barrier, allowing the two other midfielders to play a bit further up without the risk of being overwhelmed in transition.

The paper claims that Fluminense’s André Trindade is the latest name on the list, a 22-year-old who plays in a deeper midfield role for his club and for the Brazilian national team. There have been the first contacts with the entourage of the player, whose deal runs until December 2026.

After his career in the youth sector of Fluminense, Trindade made his debut in the first team at the age of 19 and last year he also collected his first cap for Brazil. There are also other clubs interested in him, Liverpool above all.

Trindade is just the latest name to be added to a list of potential candidates, one which also includes Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana. His deal expires at the end of next season and he would cost around €25-30m.

Feyenoord want the same price for Mats Wieffer, who is 24 years of age, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is an opportunity which has arisen recently because the Dane has a year left on his deal and would like to play in the Champions League.