CorSport: Experience and desire to move – Spurs midfielder ticks boxes for Milan

AC Milan are enticed by the idea of making a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a report claims, because he ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what they are looking for.

According to this morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), the Milan management have included Hojbjerg in the list of candidates to bolster the midfield, because they are looking for a ‘balancer’ with more defensive characteristics to play in front of the back line.

Hojbjerg will turn 29 in just over a month and he seems to follow the precise identikit because he plays naturally as a deeper-lying midfielder, he has accrued a lot of experience on the European and international level for club and country, and should have an affordable transfer fee.

The Danish midfielder – who is currently with his country in Germany at the European Championship – intends to leave Tottenham this summer despite the fact that he still has a year left on his contract with the London club.

The main motivation, in addition to wanting to try a new experience, concerns above all the desire to want to play the Champions League, a competition that Spurs were not in last season and will not be in next year too.