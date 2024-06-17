CorSport: Commission and Fonseca – why Milan’s pursuit of Zirkzee is on hold

AC Milan have been admirers of Joshua Zirkzee for several months, but when negotiations are near an ending point, the deal has slowed down. The main reason has been due to commission, but a report has suggested that Paulo Fonseca is the other reason.

In the transfer window, there are very few guarantees, but one that can be provided in Milan’s case is that a new striker will be purchased, and in recent months, that striker has seemed to be Zirkzee. As we reported at the end of 2023, the Rossoneri have held interest in the Dutchman for a while and saw him as a top candidate to be their replacement for Olivier Giroud.

However, the deal has slowed recently, and there has been one main reason cited – Kia Joorabchian’s commission demands. While this is cited as a reason by Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News), there is another bump in the deal.

As they report, Milan primarily do not want to pay a €15 million commission on top of the release clause, and given his agent will not discount this figure, the deal is viewed sourly. Additionally, though, Paulo Fonseca sees a different profile leading his Diavolo side.

Rather than someone like Zirkzee, he would prefer a profile closer to Olivier Giroud – a ‘penalty area’ forward, rather than a self-defined ‘9.5’ like Zirkzee.