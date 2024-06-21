CorSport: Cairo finalises Buongiorno price as Milan lose ground in the race

It seems that a move for Alessandro Buongiorno in the upcoming mercato may be becoming more unlikely for AC Milan after a report stated that his price for the summer has been set by Urbano Cairo.

In the January mercato, Milan were infatuated with the idea of bringing Buongiorno to the club and even offered the young defender a contract to join the club. However, the youngster never ended up moving, even if he did not reject the contract himself.

The reasoning for this was made clear as captain and someone who owes a lot to the club, he would not force a move away from Torino, instead, if the Rossoneri made a bid that matched the figure demanded by Urbano Cairo, it could be revisited.

Since then, the club have been intertwined with rumours about the central defender, but as the summer mercato has approached, his value has only risen, and Cairo has taken him on and off the market, and now Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) suggests it will cost €45 million between fixed costs and bonuses.

Napoli currently leads the race, and reports in recent weeks have suggested that Milan may be looking in alternate directions. Furthermore, the report suggests Mats Hummels has also been an idea proposed by Napoli, and he is another player who has been tempting the Diavolo.