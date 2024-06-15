CorSport: ‘Bridge the gap’ – Milan aim to strike gold with the Dutch market again

There are four priorities in the upcoming transfer window, and whilst there is a higher focus on a striker and central defender, a new defensive midfielder is a required addition, and it seems that AC Milan will revisit a market they struck gold in recently.

Whilst the problems of last season can be attributed to many things, a lack of balance in the squad is rightly among the top. On several occasions, Milan looked like two units, defence and attack, and there were many instances where the Rossoneri missed the link between the two.

This could be for many reasons, of course, but you can rightly argue that the lack of a complete midfield trio was the root of this problem. Tijjani Reijnders was used in all three midfield roles, Yacine Adli was placed in the position, and there were no glaring problems, it was not a permanent solution.

So, as Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) reports, Milan are aiming to bridge the gap between midfield and defence, to aid transitions, and to give greater stability to the Diavolo’s midfield, and they are targeting the Dutch market to do so.

After the successes of Reijnders, the Rossoneri are looking to the Eredivisie once again, and Mats Wieffer is seen as the player who can take the side to a new level. The Dutchman has the right characteristics to aid the club moving forward.

It could cost around €30 million for a deal to be completed, and the Rossoneri are expected to meet with the player’s entourage in the next few days.