CorSport: Attacking trio will return to Milan – all three set for new loan

CorSport: Attacking trio will return to Milan – all three set for new loan

While there is a lot of attention on the new faces that might arrive at AC Milan during the upcoming summer mercato, there are also some players that will return from loan and must have their fates decided.

According to this morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), Milan are very active on the incoming market, especially in attack where two new reinforcements could arrive.

Joshua Zirkzee and Armando Broja of Bologna and Chelsea are the two names on pole at the moment, and this could force reflections on the players already in the squad or returning to it.

Lorenzo Colombo, Daniel Maldini and Divock Origi will come back from their spells at Monza and Nottingham Forest, and the paper claims that they are ‘destined for a new loan’ rather than staying at Milanello.

Maldini’s future could be back at Monza, where he played much more consistently in the second part of the season after his spell at Empoli, scoring four goals in the process.

The two clubs are talking about it and could soon reach a new agreement, even if indications have suggested that Monza will look to make the move permanent or obtain some option to do so.