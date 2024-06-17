CorSport: Attacker for midfielder – how Milan will use the De Ketelaere funds

Last week, AC Milan confirmed that Charles De Ketelaere had joined Atalanta permanently following the conclusion of his loan spell. However, the money received will not stay in the club’s bank for long, given there is already an investment in mind.

Milan’s budget for the mercato was very healthy before the sale of De Ketelaere, so the additional funds will be welcomed with open arms, and the Rossoneri are aiming to re-invest the funds very quickly.

Prior to the mercato’s opening, reports have suggested that the budget would be spent on four positions, and one of those positions will be a defensive midfielder, and reports state that the Diavolo have their man in mind.

Once again, they will look to the Eredivisie for a talented midfielder, as they did successfully with Tijjani Reijnders. This time, though, they will look to Feyenoord and attempt to bring highly respected defensive midfielder Mats Wieffer to Milanello.

It is believed that the young midfielder will cost around €30 million, so the €22m received from the sale of the Belgian attacker will be used immediately in that deal, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News). Whilst Youssouf Fofana remains a valid option, Fonseca wants to bring balance to the midfield, and the report suggests the Dutchman has the qualities to do that.