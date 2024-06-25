CorSport: Atletico Madrid striker an ‘opportunity’ for Milan – the two obstacles

The rumour mill is churning out new AC Milan links seemingly every day and that latest name reportedly being considered is Alvaro Morata.

This morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via PianetaMilan) talks about the idea of Morata being ‘back in fashion’ for Milan and a potential ‘opportunity’ to land an experienced striker who knows Serie A well. However, there are two obstacles that must be overcome in order for him to arrive.

Sources in Spain claim that Morata is on Milan’s list, while the paper adds that the Rossoneri carried out an enquiry last season. While the Atletico Madrid striker was not ready to leave Diego Simeone’s team last year, he could this year.

The 31-year-old has a release clause of €12m and that is why he is a very tempting possibility, but not just for Milan. In fact, CorSport add that the two obstacles are the high wage demand from his next club and the huge competition to sign the Spain captain.

Morata’s comments while away with the Spanish national team regarding his future certainly opened the door to an exit: “I’m ready to leave. If I read that they want to sign eight strikers then I understand that I am not the club’s priority. I can’t stay here and not play.”