CorSport: Arsenal and Man Utd re-emerge as Milan lose footing in Zirkzee race

With AC Milan searching for an heir to Olivier Giroud, there have been several reports about the situation with Joshua Zirkzee’s agent, and now a report has suggested that the Rossoneri are not in a favourable position.

For months, Zirkzee has seemed set for a move to Milan, given there has been considerable interest from the club to pursue a deal and also interest from the player to stay in Serie A, given he wants to continue moving forward with little pressure, something that would be a case in the event of a Premier League move.

Regardless of the Rossoneri’s stance in the deal, though, and that of the player, it is Zirkzee’s agent who is putting a hold on the move, as has been reported. Whilst Milan are actively seeking options that could change this, there has been no movement so far.

As Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) reports, the situation is ‘uncomfortable’ for the Diavolo, and all parties are remaining firm on their wishes. In Milan’s case, they want less than €10 million commission on a deal, whereas Kia Joorabchian is demanding €15m.

Nevertheless, this means that other clubs are taking notice of the situation, and a lack of movement towards clarity is allowing Manchester United and Arsenal to potentially make a deal happen themselves.