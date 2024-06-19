CorSport: ‘Arab temptations’ – star Milan duo in sights of Saudi Pro League clubs

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are planning to make offers for two AC Milan players in the coming days and weeks, according to a report this morning.

Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews) has a front page which reads as follows: ‘Leao, €100m offered to Milan. Al Hilal pressing on Rafa, but clause in his contract is worth €175m. Bennacer also targeted by the Arab clubs’.

The paper reports that Al-Hilal – the team that won the last league title in the Saudi Pro League – are ready to offer €100m to Milan for Leao and they will table a huge contract offer to the Portuguese winger to try and tempt him.

However, the former Lille man would like to stay with the Rossoneri and in all likelihood the advance will be rejected because he has no plans to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his young career.

The second Milan player that is being targeted by Saudi clubs is Ismael Bennacer, with more than one Pro League team monitoring his situation ahead of the summer mercato.

Big salary offers are also ready for the Algerian midfielder, but there are no confirmations from the 26-year-old’s entourage regarding a desire to change scenery.