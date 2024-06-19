CorSport: ‘Already Convinced’ – Napoli favourites for Real Madrid defender as Milan watch on

A starting central defender is among the top priorities for AC Milan, but they will also look to add a younger understudy to the equation. However, they may lose their preferred target for this role to a Serie A rival.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Milan are looking to bring Rafa Marin into their ranks, on a deal similar to the one which brought Brahim Diaz and Alex Jimenez to the club.

However, reports suggested they will face heavy competition from Napoli, who are in a similar position – they want to recruit a senior defender, whilst also looking to add a younger defender to their ranks.

As Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) reports, though, there could be a favourite for the Spaniard’s signature, and currently, the Neapolitan outfit are believed to be leading the chase.

The report suggests that Antonio Conte would like the defender for the start of pre-season – July 11 – and there is an agreement in place with the defender for a five-year contract.

There is a drawback to the Partenopei’s offer, though, and that is the club are trying to extend the buy-back option that would be included in the deal to 2027, with a larger figure inserted in the clause, rather than the €30 million being discussed currently.

In the eyes of the player and his entourage, they are convinced of a move to Naples, meaning the Rossoneri could lose out unless action is taken soon.