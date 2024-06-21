CorSera: Real Madrid looking to pounce for Rabiot as Milan move stalls

AC Milan have reportedly been interested in a move for Adrien Rabiot, but they must be wary of the competition they could face from Real Madrid, a report has claimed.

It is expected to be a summer of change across the whole of the Milan team, but there is also expected to be several changes to different departments of Paulo Fonseca’s team. A large issue of last season was the midfield, so he is expected to target this area.

Throughout the season, Ismael Bennacer struggled with injury, and when he returned the composition was better, but not title-winning. It often meant Tijjani Reijnders and/or Yacine Adli were forced into a deeper role, which harmed the team in many ways.

Therefore, there is a desire to add more versatility to the midfield, and adding Rabiot is a fantastic way of doing so. However, a move may not be easy to complete as Corriere della Sera (via Milan News) writes.

Juventus are believed to have made their final offer to the player, which is reported to be a three-year deal worth €7.5 million per season, and Milan have asked his mother/agent for information. Nevertheless, the deal is complicated further, because reports from Spain suggest he is a target for Real Madrid who have lost Toni Kroos, and may lose another midfielder.