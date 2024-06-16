CorSera: Milan eye capital gain as Lazio join race for successful loanee

Daniel Maldini joined Monza on loan in January and it was a very successful second half of the season for him. According to a report, AC Milan’s attacking midfielder has attracted the interest of Lazio.

The first six months of the 2023-24 season were far from positive for Maldini, struggling with injuries and getting little playing time for Empoli. The loan was cut short and Monza came knocking, immediately giving the Milan man the opportunity to shine.

The 22-year-old ended the season with four goals and one assist, attracting the interest of several clubs in the league. According to Corriere della Sera, via TheMilanZone, Lazio have joined the race as their new manager Marco Baroni is a big fan of Maldini.

Milan are eyeing a decent capital gain, seeing as Maldini was raised in the academy, and there could even be a bidding war of sorts. Monza have made it clear before that they would like to keep the player and the price tag could be around €8-10m.

This is money that the Rossoneri could reinvest on the mercato, perhaps by paying the high commission requested by Joshua Zirkzee’s agent. There are many other targets too, of course, but the certainty is that there will be movement.