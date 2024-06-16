CorSera: Hernandez asks Milan for €8m salary amid ‘desire to leave regardless’

Theo Hernandez’s contract will expire in 2026 and AC Milan are keen on reaching an agreement for a renewal. However, amid rumours of a return to Real Madrid, the future is uncertain for the star left-back.

Hernandez was asked about his future during a press conference with France yesterday, stating that it will be decided after the Euros. As added by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Real Madrid are closely following the situation as they are looking to sign a left-back.

According to Corriere della Sera, more specifically the journalist Monica Colombo (via @garante_il), Milan are struggling to reach an agreement for the renewal. Hernandez is asking for a salary of €8m per year and the feeling is that there is ‘a desire to leave regardless’.

Milan have slapped a €100m price tag on the Frenchman, as the report concludes, and it could be a hot summer. There is no doubt that the Rossoneri could do a lot on the mercato with such a huge sale, but it would be impossible to fully replace the player.

In the meantime, Hernandez is focused on the Euros and will be looking to go all the way with France, who are one of the favourites to win the tournament.