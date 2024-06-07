CorSera: Camarda rejected ‘monstrous’ Man Utd and Man City offers out of love for Milan

Francesco Camarda rejected lucrative offers from Manchester United and Manchester City before deciding to sign a professional contract with AC Milan.

According to Corriere della Sera (via X), the 16-year-old striker opted to stick with Milan out of love for the club that he has been at for his entire career so far, rather than chase the riches of the Premier League at such a young age.

The 2007-class striker is expected to sign his first professional contract with Milan today after what proved to be a much longer negotiation process than anyone expected.

Given Camarda is wedded to Milan and even made his professional debut against Fiorentina as a 15-year-old, the assumption was that he would immediately sign a contract and continue his rapid development.

There was then confusion around the salary that his representatives felt he should be getting, as well as commissions.

That led to a swell of interest in his services from some of the biggest clubs in the world. He had offers from Man Utd and Man City that have been described as ‘monstrous’, whilst Borussia Dortmund were also in the frame.

He is expected to sign a three-year-deal that will see him earn €500,000 per season.