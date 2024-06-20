CorSera: Atalanta tempted by Milan’s Saelemaekers stance – the details

This summer is one of change, and for change to happen at the best level possible, AC Milan need funds. One way they are looking to bolster their budget is the sale of Alexis Saelemaekers, and another Serie A club have taken interest in him.

Following a good season with Bologna, there is an interest in Saelemaekers’ services. However, one club without an interest in the winger is his parent club – Milan. In fact, the Rossoneri have been planning his departure for 12 months now, which is why the buy clause was inserted in his loan deal.

For a prolonged period, it seemed that the Belgian could stay in Bologna next season, under the tutorship of Thiago Motta, but with the Italian coach leaving the club, they opted against activating the buy clause.

However, Motta’s interest in the winger is still present, and he could look to bring him to Juventus, where he is looking to reshape their playing squad.

Today, it has come to light that another club is interested in the Belgian, and it is Atalanta. According to the Bergamo branch of Corriere della Sera (via Milan News), the winger does not want to stay with the Diavolo and would cost €12 million for La Dea to bring him to the club.

The Bergamese outfit were linked with Daniel Maldini last night, and the recent closing of the Charles De Ketelaere was stated as a reason why negotiations for the Italian may not have begun yet, and the same could apply with Saelemaekers.