CorSera: Abraham on the table for Milan as Roma look to raise funds

Another source are reporting that AC Milan have been offered the chance to land Tammy Abraham from Roma as they look to offload players.

Milan are still looking for a new striker ahead of next season and while Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna remains at the top of the list with things quite advanced, they have also been forced to evaluate alternative options.

The Diavolo have already reached an agreement with Bologna and the player, but have yet to reach a decisive handshake with Joorabchian. However, as we recently reported, Joshua’s brother Jordan could be the key to unlocking things.

Thus, Milan are looking into back-up plans given the difficulties they are having in getting Dutchman. As Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews) are reporting this morning, in the last few hours Roma have proposed Tammy Abraham to the Rossoneri.

The cost of the operation would be €25m plus bonuses and it would see Abraham reunite with his close friend and fellow Cobham graduate Fikayo Tomori. The striker struggled with injuries and made just eight Serie A appearances, scoring one goal.

Roma are looking to sell players no longer deemed a part of their plans so they can raise funds to make signings, and Abraham is clearly deemed expendable even if they are not going to bring back Romelu Lukaku.