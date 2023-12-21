Corruption, murder and a very modern YA detective story

Catch Your Death is Ravena Guron's third novel - Usborne

Older readers will remember the days when children’s detective stories focused on crimes such as stolen pencil-cases and missing pets. But in recent years, the stakes have become higher. In 2018, when Pamela Butchart wrote two new episodes in Enid Blyton’s The Secret Seven series, the story lines included the discovery of a human skull in Peter’s bedroom; and in one of Robin Stevens’s Murder Most Unladylike books – aimed at readers as young as nine – a maid is found murdered in a lift-shaft with a hairpin through her throat.

For Young Adult readers with an appetite for serious crime, Ravena Guron’s new novel doesn’t disappoint. Catch Your Death opens with a newspaper article reporting the death of 58-year-old Emily Vanforte, following a dinner at her vast country house, in which her family had been trapped for several days by a snowstorm. The novel then takes us back to the days before the assumed murder when Devi, who has just passed her driving test, turns her car through the Vanfortes’ gates, seeking shelter from the snow: “I had no idea that I was driving straight into a horror story.”

On being taken in by the Vanforte family, Devi is plunged into their dynastic intrigues: “I had a prickly feeling down the back of my neck – they were so blunt and hostile, like they all hated each other.” A power cut leaves her stranded, and when Emily Vanforte is found dead, Devi fears for her life. “I let out a low moan of fear. Someone had clearly been watching the house… Maybe they had killed Mrs Vanforte, and they were going to murder us all one by one.” Also imprisoned in the house are Lizzie, who came to deliver a necklace, and the young housemaid Jayne; the trio will need to hone their detective skills to survive.

In her debut novel, This Book Kills, published earlier this year, Guron told the story of a scholarship girl at boarding school who must prove her innocence when she is accused of a wealthy student’s murder. This time, as then, the narrative delivers a gentle message about privilege and corruption, and balances elements of detective genre pastiche with beady-eyed acuity. The book is narrated by the three girls, whose alternating accounts are interspersed by police interviews. Guron deftly distinguishes their voices, and the result is a thoroughly modern children’s detective story, in which the characters, as well as the crimes, are slowly unravelled.

