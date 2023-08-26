Corrie's Stephanie Davis addresses Courtney's on-screen absence

Coronation Street actress Stephanie Davis has addressed Courtney Vance's lack of scenes in recent weeks.

The former Hollyoaks star joined Corrie in a big piece of casting news, with her character starting an affair with Aadi Alahan shortly after being introduced. But as quick as she arrived, Courtney seemed to disappear, with the in-universe explanation being that she's on holiday.

Davis assured fans that she'll be back sooner rather than later, writing on her Instagram Stories this week that: "Guys!!! There is so much coming up for Courtney! All September and October, so brace yourself and get ready.

"We have worked extremely hard on this and we know you will all enjoy it! So stay tuned! All my love S."

The actress recently posted a photo of herself behind the bar of the Rovers, which led to a whole lot of speculation that Courtney might find herself getting a new job pulling pints. With the pub under new ownership, it could make sense from that perspective, and if Courtney's marriage (and glammy lifestyle) implodes from the affair becoming public knowledge, a bar job would be a way of making the character more humble.

Aadi actor Adam Hussain previously spoke about the consequences of the affair being exposed, warning that: "Dev could be financially ruined and Aadi's career prospects could be tarnished as well."

Whatever happens, it's not long until things will start playing out on ours screens, and it sounds like it's going to be very explosive.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

