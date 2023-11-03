Corrie's Shayne Ward addresses 'unrecognisable' hair transformation

Former Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward recently baffled fans with a drastic change in his appearance and has now revealed that even up-close some struggle to recognise him.

Ward played Corrie’s Aidan Connor from 2015 to 2018 and famously sported a shaved head look for the role.

However, as he’s since undergone a big hair transformation, the soap star has confessed to having some hilarious encounters with fans who don’t recognise him.

Did you recognise Shayne with those luscious locks? A couple of #Corrie fans didn't...🫢



⚓️ @Cath_Tyldesley & @shayneTward told @StephLunch about their new TV drama which is set on a luxury Mediterranean cruise ship.



📺 The Good Ship Murder airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 5 pic.twitter.com/MpmXxSDjzp — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) November 2, 2023

Chatting on Thursday’s (November 2) instalment of Steph’s Packed Lunch, the actor and singer addressed his new curly locks.

Ward revealed that even while acting alongside his Corrie co-star Catherine Tyldesley in their new drama The Good Ship Murder, several fans didn’t realise who he was.

"They recognised Catherine but they didn’t know it was me because of my hair," he remarked.

Channel 4





"This couple came over to me and they were like, 'Can I just say Cath, that storyline with Eva and Aiden it was amazing'," Tyldesley recalled.

"They were talking to me for ages and he’s stood at the side of me," she explained, ushering towards Ward.

"They looked at me and said, 'Wouldn’t you agree that they both were great?' and I was like 'They were both fantastic, yeah'," Ward laughed.

Channel 5

Tyldesley revealed one of the fans was left stunned when they eventually realised who they’d been talking to.

"She was shaking," the actress laughed. "She was like, 'Oh my god!'"

"It’s amazing what hair can do," Ward remarked, with host Steph McGovern branding him a "master of disguise".

Their new series The Good Ship Murder sees Ward and Tyldesley play a former detective and a First Officer on a cruise ship who join forces to investigate when one of the passengers on board is murdered.

The Good Ship Murder airs on Channel 5. Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

