Corrie's Peter Barlow shocks Carla ahead of Christmas exit plot

Peter Barlow is set to leave his wife Carla distraught before walking away from Weatherfield.

In new Corrie scenes airing on ITV, he reads a letter from the hospital before shoving it in his pocket. He then admits to Tim Metcalfe that he can't get Stephen Reid's death out of his mind.

The pair end up in the hot tub at No.4, with Tim advising his friend to forget about Stephen and focus on the positive aspects of life. Peter confesses he's worried that his marriage has run its natural course, with Carla forever occupied by the factory.

Later on, Carla is surprised to find Peter cleaning the flat after he'd suggested he was too busy to meet up for lunch. He reveals that he's arranged to meet the mother of his liver donor, and Carla promises to stick by his side.



As the couple attend Peter's support group together, he discusses losing all interest in life, saying every day has become a chore, which leaves Carla heartbroken.

Michael Bailey nips by the factory shortly afterwards to discover Carla on her laptop. When she shows him the Christmas present she's bought Peter, Michael is astonished.

Back in October, the soap's executive producer Iain MacLeod told Digital Spy and other press that this drama reaches its climax on Boxing Day.

"They reach this enormous fork in the road where they love each other, but perhaps their happiness is no longer reliant on each other. Maybe they start to wonder if they'd be happier in some other situation somewhere else, basically," he teased of Peter and Carla.

"It all builds up to this incredibly surprising Boxing Day episode. There's a huge two-hander between the two of them – more or less they are the only two cast in the episode.

"It's a greatest hits compilation for those of you that have been big fans of Peter and Carla since the start. It picks over every single detail of who they are, what they've been as a couple, what they want for their future and what happiness looks like for them. It's the culmination of a decade-long love story, and I think the viewers are going to really love it."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

