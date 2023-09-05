Corrie's Evelyn Plummer threatens Tyrone Dobbs over Cassie

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Evelyn Plummer will give Tyrone Dobbs an ultimatum in upcoming scenes on Coronation Street.

The character, played by Maureen Lipman, is set to resort to extreme measures to warn her grandson against Cassie. Recently, Tyrone's long-lost birth mother recently came back into his life, thus revealing that Evelyn had lied to him about what happened to her.

Evelyn had told Tyrone that his mum was dead to shield him from a harsh truth, but now the tables have turned as Cassie relocated to the cobbles.

Cassie is having a hard time dealing with her drug addiction. While her son is giving her his support and offers her a job at the garage, Evelyn is sceptical about whether her daughter will be able to stop using drugs.

In a new storyline airing this week, Cassie suffers an overdose after a bad encounter with drug dealer Dean. Worried after his mum doesn't show up to Ruby's party, Tyrone is horrified when Hope finds Cassie on the floor after the overdose, in need of urgent medical care.

Luckily, Cassie pulls through – but Evelyn is adamant that Tyrone should tell Fiz, who's away with work after recently starting a new job.

Evelyn insists her grandson should inform his wife of Cassie's relapse and how Hope was the one who discovered her in such a serious condition – adding that if he doesn't tell her, she'll do it herself.

Will Tyrone do what Evelyn asks of him? Or will he keep the incident a secret to protect his mum?

Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone, recently warned that his character will be left shaken by the "scary" situation.

"He doesn't really know what's going on but is also trying to protect Hope and what she's seen," he explained. "He also feels let down and betrayed by his mum. It's a real whirlwind of emotions and Tyrone is so shocked by it all."

