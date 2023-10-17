Corrie's Daisy angrily confronts Lauren over blackmail

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley will unleash her fury at Lauren Bolton next week, following Lauren's attempts to blackmail her and Ryan Connor over their secret passion.

This week sees Daisy and Ryan give into temptation after Daisy heads over to Ryan's to praise him for his bravery, following Ryan's decision to remove his filter on O-Vidz and close his account.

After the pair sleep together, Ryan's flatmate Lauren reveals that she knows what happened between them and demands £1,000 in exchange for keeping Daisy and Ryan's passion a secret from Daisy's unsuspecting fiancé, Daniel Osbourne.

In scenes airing next week, it becomes clear that Lauren is under pressure from an unknown source as she answers her phone and assures the mystery caller that she's got their money, and she'll deliver it later.

Lauren tells an angry Ryan that she is having a bad time and she has to get the money from him and Daisy.

Later on, a furious Daisy comes into the café and spells out to Lauren that she won't be blackmailed by a "worthless brat" like her, and Lauren won't be getting another penny from her.

What will Lauren's next move be, and will Ryan and Daisy's secret stay hidden?

Actress Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy, has predicted that there could be trouble in store in the future for Daisy when Daniel's ex Bethany Platt returns to Weatherfield.

"I imagine there will be another love triangle," Charlotte told Inside Soap, adding that she would like to see a friendship eventually blossom between Daisy and Bethany.

"I hope Daisy and Bethany clash, and then something brings them together," she said. "If Daisy could have a friend, that would be great."

