Corrie star Luana Santos responds to new twist in Max love triangle

Coronation Street star Luana Santos has opened up on the latest twist in her character Sabrina Adetiba and Max Turner's blossoming romance.

Max is currently turning his life around, after being involved in Griff Reynolds' right-wing extremist group, and over the past few months he has developed a romantic relationship with newcomer Sabrina.

However, their relationship has been complicated by the return of Max's former girlfriend Lauren Bolton, who has arrived back in Weatherfield after her father's imprisonment and still has feelings for Max.

Upcoming scenes will see Sabrina and Max make their romance official, with Santos sharing her thoughts on what this will mean for Max's ex-girlfriend Lauren, who has recently moved back onto the cobbles.



"I think Lauren struggles with having no one," the actress said. "Eventually, I think she will accept it, but I think it’s going to take a lot of self-reflection and mental help."

Touching on Sabrina's reaction to Lauren's new flat on the precinct, Santos revealed that the move will leave Sabrina feeling hesitant.

She said: "I feel like with her being Max's ex and not letting off him, she's going to be so wary and cautious of Lauren because if she can lie about the extreme, she could do anything. Especially with what little Sabrina knows about her past."

Explaining why Sabrina's been able to forgive Max's extremest past but not Lauren's, she added: "She's been able to go on this journey with Max and get to know him, he's being more open and vulnerable with her about the truth so she can sense his growth.

"Lauren is distant and quite cold towards Sabrina, which I guess gives the impression she still holds these views even if they weren’t her own and were fed to her."

